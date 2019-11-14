Congress-NCP meet: Jr Pawar’s remark creates confusion, Sr Pawar clarifies

As Ajit’s remarks were lapped up by a section of media, a senior Congress leader and NCP chief spokesperson confirmed that the meeting was going on.

Earlier, Ajit told reporters present outside the Pawar senior’s residence here that meeting stands cancelled.

“I don’t know when it will take place,” the former deputy chief minister said while refusing to answer queries from media persons. “I am heading to Baramati,” Ajit said when asked about the reason behind cancellation of the meeting.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil was accompanying Ajit in his vehicle. “Ajit Pawar is very much in Mumbai...he will meet you tomorrow (Thursday).

Your (media) vehicles start following him if he says anything jokingly. This evades privacy. Hence, he (Ajit) did it (statement on visiting Baramati) deliberately...If you want to distort things, don’t come here (Pawar’s residence) tomorrow onwards,” he said.

After initial confusion, the NCP and the Congress circulated photos which showed Ajit attending the meeting. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the meeting is on.

“A meeting of Congress Party senior leaders is going on. All other news aired by electronic media are baseless,” Chavan tweeted.

Ajit, Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Malik and Dhananjay Munde are representing the NCP in the joint committee.Senior Congress leaders attended the meeting.

Since Wednesday morning, the Congress and NCP leaders have been holding hectic parleys to work out a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for government formation, a day after President’s Rule was imposed in the state.