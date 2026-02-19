Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Slams India-US Trade Pact, Cites Threat To Farmers & Sovereignty

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on the proposed trade agreement between India and the United States, alleging that the deal undermines India’s sovereignty, farmers’ interests, energy security and economic self-reliance.

Addressing a press conference at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai, the AICC general secretary said trade agreements should be instruments of economic progress based on equality and mutual public interest, and cannot come at the cost of national sovereignty. He alleged that the proposed pact was concluded under pressure and would be unacceptable to India’s vast population if it harmed domestic agriculture and public welfare.

Questions Government’s Strength

Pilot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of compromising farmers’ interests, energy security and digital sovereignty in negotiations with the US. He questioned whether the country currently had a “strong government or a helpless government,” and whether the vision of “self-reliant India” had shifted towards dependence on America. He also referred to earlier announcements by US President Donald Trump on international matters, suggesting India’s diplomatic positioning appeared weakened.

Impact on Farmers Nationwide

Pilot alleged that the agreement would grant duty-free access to American agricultural and food products, adversely affecting Indian producers of maize, sorghum, soybean, edible oil, cotton, fruits and dry fruits across multiple states. He warned that increased imports of US cotton could hurt farmers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka, while fruit and dry-fruit growers in Himalayan states could also face distress.

Concerns Over GM Crops

He further claimed that allowing genetically modified crop imports and removing non-tariff barriers could indirectly reduce farmer subsidies and threaten biodiversity. Pressure to avoid purchasing cheaper crude oil from Russia and Iran, he argued, would weaken India’s energy security and force costlier imports, amounting to a direct compromise of national interest.

Unequal Trade Terms Alleged

The Congress leader also alleged that India may have accepted conditions to purchase large volumes of American goods annually while facing higher tariffs on its own agricultural exports, calling the arrangement unequal and demanding a clear explanation from the government.

Past Leadership Compared

Citing past leadership, Pilot said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had resisted external pressure, and Manmohan Singh had negotiated international agreements firmly in India’s interest. He alleged that the present leadership had failed to uphold similar standards.

Remarks on Opposition Leader

Pilot also criticised recent statements targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, expressing concern over threats to his life and accusing Union minister Kiren Rijiju of making objectionable remarks that undermine democratic values.

Demand for Transparency

Reiterating the Congress party’s stance, Pilot demanded transparency from the Centre on the terms of the proposed agreement and warned that any deal compromising sovereignty, farmers’ welfare or economic self-reliance would face strong public opposition.

