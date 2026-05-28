Congress Leader Questions Government Approach On Mira-Bhayandar Controversy

Mumbai: Following the animal sacrifice controversy that took over Mira-Bhayandar over conducting the sacrifice in residential buildings prior to Bakri Eid, sparking widespread political and social debate over religious practices across India. Joining the list of those voicing opinions, Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain has questioned the decision taken by the government.



Citing the BPMC Act



In a statement to the media, Hussain said, "The Constitution of India gives right to everyone to follow his religion". Citing the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations (BMPC) Act, he continued, "As per the BPMC ACT, every corporation should have a permanent slaughter house inside the boundaries of every municipal corporation". He also stated that the authorities should act according to the Constitution, as well as legal proceedings on the matter.



Citing the High Court order



Hussain also referred to an order from the High Court, saying, "The court's order states apart from a permanent slaughter house every corporation must provide permit for setting up a temporary slaughterhouse or abattoir on a religious occasion. The order also states that when a housing society has permitted and provided NOC to the residents then the Corporation should not take objections against such an activity and have to give permits".

#WATCH | Mumbai | On row over Eid sacrifice inside a residential society in Mira-Bhayandar, Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain says, "The Constitution of India gives rights to everyone to practice their religion. As per the BPMC Act, there has to be a permanent slaughterhouse… pic.twitter.com/6xsBpmb2tt — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026





Religious practices versus residential problems?



The issue has sparked controversy between both those who believe animal sacrifice during festivals such as Bakri Eid to be appropriate religious practice and those who believe conducting such practices in residential buildings is unethical when considering issues such as public sanitation and health.





The matter is also indicative of the difficulty civic bodies face when balancing the demands of religious groups, which must be fulfilled according to law, and health and hygiene standards to avoid hazards.



Government's approach questioned



Hussain believes there is no firm approach towards handling this problem, stating, "Now, the question is how will the government or corporation solve this issue. I believe the government does not have any concrete plan."



This controversy comes right at a time when other cities of Maharashtra have been given permission and guidelines for slaughter during Bakri Eid to be held at designated slaughter houses or in houses that had given permission.

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