Congress Leader Naseem Khan Alleges Election Commission Acting Like Political Party Over EVM Verification Row

Congress Leader Naseem Khan | File Photo

Mumbai: Congress leader and former MLA Naseem Khan on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India of functioning “like a political party,” raising serious concerns over the verification of EVM machines linked to the 2024 Assembly elections in Chandivali.

Khan, who had contested from the Chandivali constituency, had earlier approached the Bombay High Court alleging irregularities in the vote-counting process. Acting on his plea, the court directed the Commission to verify select EVM machines. Accordingly, the verification process began in Borivali on April 16 and 17.

However, Khan objected to the manner in which the exercise was carried out, claiming it did not comply with the standard operating procedures and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India. He alleged that instead of a detailed verification with data, authorities merely demonstrated the connection between Control Units (CU), Ballot Units (BU), and VVPAT machines.

The Congress leader further claimed that complaints regarding discrepancies in voter lists and EVM functioning have been raised by multiple political parties across states in recent years, but the Commission has failed to provide satisfactory responses.

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Khan said he has formally written to the Election Commission demanding a proper verification of EVMs in line with Supreme Court guidelines. He warned that if his demands are not met, he would move the apex court for further relief.

Emphasising the importance of free and fair elections, Khan said the issue goes beyond a single constituency and is linked to the transparency and credibility of the democratic process. He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly flagged alleged irregularities in the functioning of the poll body, but the concerns have not been adequately addressed, forcing the party to seek judicial intervention.

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