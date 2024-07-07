 'Congress Has No Moral Right To Speak On Corruption,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
CM Eknath Shinde said the people of the nation are aware of the several scams that took place when the Congress-led UPA government was in power between 2004 and 2014.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday slammed the Congress for accusing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of corruption.

He said the people of the nation are aware of the several scams that took place when the Congress-led UPA government was in power between 2004 and 2014.

Statement Of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

"The Congress has no moral right to speak on corruption. We saw scams in coal allotment, Commonwealth Games, Augusta helicopter purchase etc. Congress rule was about cut, commission, and corruption," Shinde told reporters at Nagpur airport.

article-image

He was replying to a reported statement by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the leader of corrupt people.

Patole's statement reportedly came in connection with the clean chit given by Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Jogeshwari civic land-luxury hotel case.

Shinde also exuded confidence the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) will win nine out of the 11 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats to which polls will be held in July12.

