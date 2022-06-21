Congress deputes Kamal Nath as AICC observer to Maharashtra amid political turmoil

Congress has deputed Kamal Nath as AICC observer. | PTI

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra after Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado, Congress has deputed former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath as AICC observer.

'We are Balasaheb Thackeray's hardcore Shiv Sainiks': Eknath Shinde

In his first response after going into 'incommunicado' mode, Eknath Shinde said, "We are Balasaheb Thackeray’s hardcore Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has given us the teachings of Hindutva. We shall never forget the ideas of Balasaheb and the teachings of Anand Dighe for power and never will."

Uddhav Thackeray's team to wobble?

The crack appeared in the party as at least 11 Sena legislators and their allies reportedly cross voted in the state council election that was held on Monday. 11 legislators are believed to have voted for BJP's fifth nominee Prasad Lad, who secured 28 votes.

Senior leader and urban development Minister Eknath Shinde has been not reachable since last night. Several other legislators, associated with Shinde, are also unreachable.

Shinde was reportedly unhappy after he was neglected in the party and the government and did not receive freedom in running his departments due to CM Uddhav Thackeray's and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's dominance.

Shinde and his allies- Shambhuraj Desai, Abdul Sattar, Sandeepan Bhumre, Anil Babar, Shahaji Patil, Mahendra Thorve, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Rathod and Gulabrao Patil are the Ministers, who are reportedly together in Surat, will address the media today at 12 PM.

(This is a developing story...)