Congress demands arrest of Goswami for treason & breach of the Official Secret Act

The pressure is mounting on the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government from allies Congress and NCP for the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in connection with ChatGate scandal. The political parties have demanded an inquiry into the access to confidential and sensitive information and its use by the TV channel to increase ratings. Both Congress and NCP delegations, which separately met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday, have sought his intervention citing that the national security has been compromised in this matter. Deshmukh, who held talks with senior police officers and security personnel, assured to take legal advice and further action into this matter.

Congress delegation led by spokesman Sachin Sawant said that Goswami should be arrested for treason and also for the breach of Official Secrets Act 1923.

"Goswami himself has said that the person who gave him the information with regard to Pulwama attack is a big person in the Modi government. All of this needs to be investigated. The state government has the power to take action under the Act and therefore Goswami should be arrested immediately.

Sawant claimed that Goswami and his Republic TV have committed a number of illegal acts, they have also incurred a loss of crores of rupees to Prasar Bharati by illegally using Doordarshan's satellite frequencies.

"These illegalities should also be investigated while investigating the TRP scam. Doordarshan had lodged a complaint with Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore in this regard, but Rathore set aside the complaint and did not take cognizance of it, the chats between Goswami and Dasgupta make it very clear. This means that Goswami enjoyed great support from the Modi government. Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police should inquire into the matter as there is misappropriation of public funds,’’ he said.

In its representation, NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said how secret information relating to Balakot surgical strike, abrogation of article 370, and other key development reaches Goswami. ‘’It is clear from the Whatsapp chat that Goswami must have used this information to increase TRP and make money through advertisements. The state Home Department should probe how Goswami could get access to confidential information and expose real forces behind it,’’ he added.