Confusion among Thane, Navi Mumbai citizens over Mumbai Police's colour code for essential service vehicles

The Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale introduced red, green and yellow strikers to ensure strict imposition of restriction on traveling. While, citizens from Thane and Navi Mumbai who travel to Mumbai are confused as no such rule is implemented in their city. However, DGP Maharashtra said the sticker is to be self-applied and not provided by police.

People from Thane and Navi Mumbai who carry out essential services also visit Mumbai and claim they visited the local police station in their jurisdiction and were informed its only applicable in Mumbai.

However, when asked Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai about any instruction to Navi Mumbai and Thane police he said, "Instructions to other units can be given by DGP."

When we asked about any instruction to other city and district police across Maharashtra. Sanjay Pandey, DGP (Director General of Police), Maharashtra police said, "This sticker is to be self-applied and is not provided by police. Any paper of that color can be used. Police have no role. We are monitoring and trying to facilitate movement of traffic"

Nabil Sakharkar, an engineer with a pharma company who visits different pharma companies across the state. On Sunday, he visited the Kamothe police station in Navi Mumbai. "I visited the police station and inquired about the stickers. They informed politely that it's yet not applicable in Navi Mumbai. And they had no such instruction to distribute such stickers. My only concern was to travel following the rules and guidelines. Rather than being stopped and questioned," he added.

Tahir Ali Khan, who provides generator services i.e power services to quarantine centres in Thane, Navi-Mumbai and Khopoli to visit local police station in Panvel and was informed about no such instruction. "Last week after the lockdown was imposed. I prepared a pass for essential service. Now a new sticker has been announced. Rather than a pass, the sticker is a better option indicating the emergency. If any such rules and regulations are made. It should be for the complete state and not only in a particular city. Mumbai is an hub and everyone is connected in some or the other way. So people, mostly essential servicemen connected to Mumbai are confused over the same," he added.