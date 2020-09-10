Commuters from Mira Bhayander left in the lurch as MMR region reopens without local trains

As Mumbai and the neighbouring cities in the MMR region reopen gradually in the fourth phase of “Unlock” from September, the lack of local train services is making it difficult for many from the twin-cities of Mira Bhayandar and beyond to reach their workplace. Keep in mind that this was a system that had, before the lockdown ferried lakhs of commuters daily.

The Free Press Journal spoke to some people who had no other option but to venture out of their home to earn a living.

Kiran Warishe (30), lives in Nilemore Village in Nallasopara with his family of three. Kiran works in the billing and recovery section of a broadband internet service provider in Bhayandar. Earlier the commute from Nallasopara to Bhayandar took less than 30 minutes by train. Now however, it takes more than three hours for a single-way journey as Kiran changes two buses and walks for at least 15 minutes before he can reach his workplace.

“Sans local trains, I board a ST bus from Nallasopara which does not stop in-between and directly drops me at Borivali from where I catch another BEST bus to Bhayandar. Apart from the harrowing ordeal, I have to spend nearly Rs. 200 per day from my meager salary” says Kiran.