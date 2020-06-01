Community toilets in Worli get automated sanitising system

Slums are densely populated and have a toilet block for more than 100 residents. Hence, physical distancing, which is considered one of the key measures to keep the virus at bay, goes for a toss.

During a regular brainstorming session at the G (south) ward office last month, the problem was discussed and it was simultaneously decided to install automatic sanitising sprays. "My team worked on how to develop this model at a low cost. They researched the model and came up with one. The model is successful in these four toilets and we are now looking at extending them to 10 more community toilets and 10 pay and use ones in the ward," Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (south) ward Sharad Ughade told the Free Press Journal.