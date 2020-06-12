Coming soon - Maha govt's SOPs for online schooling

Amidst series of representations received from the schools, parents and teachers association, the Maharashtra Government on Friday has taken a crucial decision with regard to online classes during the Lockdown 5.0.

Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad told FPJ, "The department has decided that there will be no online classes for pre-primary, primary and up to second standard, for 3 and 4 standards it will be for one hour, for 5 and 6 standards for two hours and for 9 to 12 standards 3 hours. The department will soon issue Standard Operating Procedure in this regard.’’

The state government’s decision comes after several parents raised serious concerns on online classes fearing that increase in screen time may impact the health of their children. On the other hand, some schools from the remote areas and Tier II and III cities had complained about the internet connectivity.

The Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena in its recent communication to Gaikwad had urged that the government needs to issue guidelines specifying the duration of online classes. They had argued that the long hours before the screen may adversely impact the health of the children. Yuva Sena had requested the minister that those who cannot afford the online classes should be provided with online learning solutions.

Maharashtra Government’s decision comes barely a few hours after the Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar in his tweet said, ‘’Karnataka Govt has decided to stop all online classes for LKG, UKG & classes up to 5th std. To extend this up to 7th std is only a suggestion from few cabinet ministers as expressed in an informal discussion and NOT a decision.’’