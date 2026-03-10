'Colours Of Swades: From Haripura To the Constitution' - NGMA Mumbai Hosts Landmark Exhibition Celebrating Legendary Artist Nandalal Bose |

Mumbai: The prestigious National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai (NGMA) has inaugurated a landmark exhibition celebrating the legacy of Nandalal Bose, one of the most influential figures in the history of Indian art.

Titled Colours of Swades: From Haripura to the Constitution, the exhibition was inaugurated on Monday by Maharashtra’s Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, and will remain open to the public until 9 June 2026.

Among those present were Nidhi Choudhari, director of NGMA Mumbai; Shruti Das, deputy curator at NGMA Mumbai; art historian Dr Saryu Doshi; philanthropist Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka; Him Chatterjee, Vice-Chancellor of Sir JJ School of Art; Rajiv Mishra, principal of the institution; art collector Kishor Jhunjhunwala; and artists Prakash Bal Joshi, Varsha Karale, Nayanaa Kanodia and Sanjukta Barik.

A pioneering force in shaping modern Indian aesthetics, Bose played a defining role in forging a distinctly Indian visual language in the twentieth century. A disciple of Abanindranath Tagore and later principal of Kala Bhavana at Santiniketan, he believed that Indian art must grow from its own cultural roots. Drawing inspiration from classical traditions, folk practices and everyday life, he helped shape the foundations of modern Indian art.

In recognition of his contribution, Bose was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. His work also became part of the nation’s identity through the illustrations and decorative borders he designed for the original manuscript of the Constitution of India.

A highlight of the exhibition is the celebrated Haripura Panels of 1938, created for the session of the Indian National Congress at Haripura in Gujarat under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi. Rendered in bold lines and vibrant colours inspired by folk traditions, the panels depict farmers, potters, artisans, musicians and scenes of village life, celebrating the vitality and dignity of rural India.

The exhibition also explores Bose’s role in shaping the visual aesthetics of the original Constitution manuscript. Working with students at Kala Bhavana, Santiniketan, he designed borders and illustrations that trace India’s civilisational journey—from the Indus Valley civilisation and episodes from the Ramayana to moments from the Mughal period and the freedom movement.

According to Choudhari, the exhibition brings together two defining moments of Bose’s practice—the Haripura Panels and his work on the Constitution—highlighting the role of art in shaping the imagination and identity of the nation during the freedom movement.

The exhibition also incorporates AI-assisted digital interpretations created with the help of Mumbai-based filmmaker Ebyug Akhil, bringing scenes from the historic panels to life for contemporary audiences.

The exhibition is for public viewing, and none of the works are for sale.