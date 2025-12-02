'Colonial, Undemocratic': Architects, Ex-Justice Patel Slam Design Of New Bombay High Court Building

Architects, Ex-Justice Patel Slam Design Of New Bombay High Court Building |

The design of the new Bombay High Court building is “undemocratic and colonial,” former Justice Gautam Patel said, as several city architects expressed strong displeasure over the shortlisted plan for the upcoming High Court complex at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

₹3,750-Crore Project on 30-Acre Plot at BKC

The new HC building is planned on a 30-acre land parcel in BKC, with an estimated cost of ₹3,750 crore. According to the public works department (PWD), the HC’s steering committee selected the design submitted by Hafeez Contractor through a competition. Other entries included submissions from Abha Narain Lambah Associates, Somaya Sampat, PKDA Architects and Sanjay Puri Architects.

Unselected Designs Displayed at Mumbai Architects Collective Exhibition

On Tuesday, city architects gathered to view four of the five non-selected design entries at an exhibition organised by the Mumbai Architects Collective. The two-day exhibition, which began on Monday, was followed by a discussion focusing on the Hafeez Contractor design chosen by the steering committee.

Former Justice Patel Calls Design ‘Litigant-Unfriendly’

During the discussion, former Justice Gautam Patel and architecture professor Muntasir Dalvi sharply criticised the selected design. Patel argued that the plan is not litigant- or lawyer-friendly, and instead prioritises the convenience of judges.

He noted that modern courts challenge the old idea that judges must be physically elevated above litigants citing the example of the UK Supreme Court, where judges sit at the same level as lawyers.

PWD Brief Criticised for Lacking Vision and Clarity

Patel also criticised the PWD’s brief for failing to mention the significance of the existing historic High Court building or specify the design aspirations. He said important aspects such as lighting, courtroom distances, and climate resilience should have been included.

Concerns Over Lack of Litigant Spaces and Use of Old HC Building

Highlighting concerns seen in other High Courts in Gujarat, Jodhpur and Lucknow, Patel pointed out the lack of adequate waiting areas for litigants, meeting spaces for lawyers, and the vast distances within the proposed structure. He added that the PWD brief ignored the future of the old HC building, suggesting it could serve as a centre for mediation, arbitration or a digital archive hub.

“The only purpose this design serves is to reduce the litigant to a supplicant with folded hands before the courts. This design reflects a colonial mindset, not Mumbai’s architectural legacy. One should pray that this design is never built,” Patel said.

Architects Question Selection Process and ‘Monumentality’ Emphasis

Several architects whose entries were not selected also spoke at the event. One criticised the selection process for lacking transparency, while another claimed the steering committee prioritised monumentality over functionality.

Dalvi Flags Colonial Parallels and Vague Brief

Professor Dalvi said the chosen design resembles Kolkata’s Government House, the first major architectural statement of colonial power by the East India Company. He criticised the PWD’s vague direction to “bring creativity,” and questioned why the only revivalist design was chosen when the BKC area is not a heritage zone.

“Why look at the past to build for the future? One can create a contemporary building with symmetry, stepped facades and a dominant central element without reviving colonial styles,” he said, citing examples of highly original modern architecture from across the world.

