Collegian held for homegrown fake currency operation

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested the delivery boy of an online shopping portal for printing counterfeit currency at his home. The accused has been identified as Omkar Bhoir and the crime branch has seized Rs 2.47 lakh in fake notes from him.

Unit 5 of the crime branch received reliable information about a man coming to Bandar Pakhadi Road, Charkop on Friday afternoon, with counterfeit currency in his possession. Accordingly, they laid a trap and took Bhoir into their custody on finding his activities to be suspicious.

The crime branch found Bhoir had 240 fake Rs 500 notes. When they raided his house in Sahyadri Nagar, Charkop, they found an additional 251 fake 500-rupee notes and one fake Rs 2,000 note, worth Rs 1.25 lakh in all. They also recovered a colour printer-cum-copier and watermark papers used for the counterfeiting operation.

Bhoir was arrested under the Indian Penal Code section 489(A) (counterfeiting currency-notes), (C) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) and (D) (making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency notes).

According to the crime branch, Bhoir is a college student and works as a delivery boy for an online shopping portal. Investigation has revealed Bhoir used the fake money in small shops, to purchase personal items. “While working as a delivery boy, the possibility of his having exchanged these counterfeit notes while making deliveries cannot be ruled out,” said an officer.