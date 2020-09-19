Colleges develop proctoring software to prevent cheating during final year online examinations

In an attempt to help students with special needs appearing for the final year examinations, the University of Mumbai (MU) has started helplines +91 9405328976 and 7058328976. Also, proctoring software is being developed by colleges to prevent cheating in online theory examinations slated to begin from October 1 to October 17.

Vinod Patil, director and controller of the examination board of MU, said, "Students with disabilities who need help during the examination should contact these helplines. We have extended the deadline for filling the application form and paying the prescribed fee for backlog examinations on the varsity website from September 18 to September 20."

Patil added, "Colleges are required to inward the examination admission form by verifying the photograph, signature, name, (in both Marathi and English scripts) medium, examination center, subject and disability of the concerned students."

In order to prevent acts of cheating and invigilate online theory examinations, colleges are developing proctoring softwares. A principal of a lead college said, "We have informed students to register their electronic devices before the examinations with an email ID so that colleges can track the IP address and have an OTP login system."

Also, some colleges are using softwares that can freeze the internet browsers of the device that students are using to appear for the examinations. A professor of a South Mumbai college said, "Google forms are being used as a tool where students can submit the form online. We are also planning to use plug-ins that will randomly take pictures once the examination starts.” Over 2.5 lakh students of 750 affiliated colleges under MU will appear for the final year examinations.