Cockroach Spotted On Dessert Plate At Barbeque Nation In Virar, Customer Raises Hygiene Concerns; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A birthday dinner at a Barbeque Nation outlet in Virar near Mumbai allegedly turned into a hygiene nightmare after a diner claimed to have spotted a cockroach on a dessert plate during his visit on August 19.

Viral Video Shows Cockraoch On Dessert Plate

X user Yash Raut, who visited the restaurant with a group of five, shared a video showing a cockroach moving on a dessert plate. The footage shows restaurant staff taking the plate away after the insect was pointed out. The video later appears to show an untidy kitchen floor, raising concerns over hygiene and sanitation at the outlet.

🪳🪳🪳 COCKROACHES at @barbequenation Virar on my birthday dinner, 19 Aug, group of 5. Premium prices, zero hygiene. @fssaiindia please inspect this outlet. 😡 @Swiggy booked from your dineout. pic.twitter.com/krrTCXyilT — Yash Raut (@yashraut362) September 1, 2026

Raut took to X to flag the alleged incident, claiming that the restaurant charged “premium prices” despite what he described as poor hygiene standards. He tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), seeking an inspection of the Virar outlet. He also tagged Swiggy, stating that the reservation had been made through its Dineout service.

“COCKROACHES at @barbequenation Virar on my birthday dinner, 19 Aug, group of 5. Premium prices, zero hygiene. @fssaiindia please inspect this outlet,” Raut wrote in his post.

For food safety-related complaints, please lodge your complaint through the Food Safety Connect App with all relevant details for necessary action: https://t.co/xdrnIuyVTC



You may also contact the concerned State/UT Food Safety Authorities: https://t.co/CKGvKJ52cS — FSSAI Connect (@FSSAIconnect) September 1, 2026

FSSAI Responds To Complaint

The official FSSAI support handle responded to the viral post and directed Raut to lodge a formal food safety complaint through the Food Safety Connect app, along with all relevant details, for necessary action.

The authority also advised him to contact the concerned State or Union Territory Food Safety Authority regarding the complaint. However, there have been no reports so far of any inspection, penalty or other action against the Barbeque Nation outlet in connection with the alleged incident.

The video and the claims made in the social media post have not been independently verified. Barbeque Nation has also not issued any public response to the allegations so far.

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