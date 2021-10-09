CM Uddhav, Union Minister Narayan Rane to share dais at inauguration of Chipi airport

Mumbai: Days after his arrest and the political controversy, the Union minister Narayan Rane will share the dais with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday at a function for the launch of operations at the newly constructed Chipi greenfield airport in Sindhudurg district. Both Rane and Shiv Sena were earlier engaged in a verbal duel over the date of inauguration. However, it was later clarified that it would take place on October 9.

However, Rane on the eve of the inauguration, targeted Shiv Sena, claiming that it did not have any contribution to the airport development. He went on to add that he was the driving force behind the construction of the airport which is expected to boost the tourism and economy in Sindhudurg district.

‘’Others can come as guests at the function,’’ said Rane, apparently referring to Thackeray.

On Thursday, Thackeray had held a virtual meeting with Scindia ahead of the inauguration.

Rane said the airport was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 1999. ‘’The airport was planned to attract international tourists. Various entertainment and tourism projects were proposed so that international tourists spend Rs 5 lakh during their stay of seven days,’’ he noted.

Rane said that the airport clearance was given by the former civil aviation minister Praful Patel after he cleared some revenue related projects of this Gondia district. ‘’Is Shiv Sena anywhere in the picture” he asked.

‘’The Shiv Sena does not even have one per cent contribution in the development of Sindhudurg district and the party is indulging in corruption in the development works there. The Chipi airport is all because of me,’’ he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:14 AM IST