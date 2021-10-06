CM Uddhav Thackeray will decide whether to hold the Dussehra rally or not, says Sanjay Raut

With Navratri just around the corner, there is a buzz among Shiv Sainiks that the annual Dussehra rally should be held offline this year at Shivaji Park by following COVID-19 protocols, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday.

Sanjay Raut further added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon take the decision on offline Dussehra rally, which was held at Shivaji Park in pre-Covid times.

The Dussehra rally is an important event in the calendar of Shiv Sena, which was launched in 1966.

Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met Rahul Gandhi and said a united opposition is very important to save democracy in the country.

He is learnt to have discussed the formulation of a joint opposition strategy on the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the detention of prominent leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Raut, who called on Gandhi this evening, did not share tails of what transpired between the two leaders but said a joint action by political parties was needed against this "oppression".

"I met Rahul Gandhi. We discussed many issues, but I cannot disclose what all we discussed. I have also held discussions with him on the Lakhimpur incident," he told reporters after the meeting.

"A united opposition is very important for the country and to save democracy," he said, adding they discussed the current situation in the country.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:00 PM IST