CM Uddhav Thackeray vows Rs 50L to kin of cops who died due to COVID-19

In a rare gesture, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the first day of the New Year visited the Mumbai police commissioner’s office and thanked the police personnel for their tireless efforts to keep everyone safe especially during the ongoing pandemic situation.

Thackeray, who was accompanied by Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced an aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of police personnel died due to COVID-19

During the COVID-19 crisis, 98 policemen died and 8,000 were infected by the virus.

“Maharashtra Police's performance is unmatched. No one can tarnish their image. May the New Year be a year of stress relief for all in the police force,” said Thackeray who wished the officers and staff of the police force a Happy New Year.

“We could start the New Year with zeal and enthusiasm only because you (police) were on the streets in the night to maintain law and order and avoid crowding during celebrations,” he noted.

“I have come today as a family head and citizen to thank you. During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the police have done a great job. During this time many had the convenience of working as a work-from-home. But there is no such option for the police. As a result, many in the police force had lost their lives while on duty,” said the chief minister.

He added that revenue and public health department staff along with police personnel have risked their lives to perform their duties during the pandemic.

Thackeray, however, cautioned that the crisis is not over yet. A new variant of coronavirus detected in the UK has led the administration to take more precautionary measures.

The chief minister justified the imposition of night curfew in municipal corporation limits till January 5 saying that citizens should observe self-discipline and strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols to avoid further spread of virus.