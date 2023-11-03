CM Shinde Ensures Ongoing Efforts for Maratha Reservation

Manoj Jarange-Patil (left) CM Eknath Shinde (right) | File pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reaffirmed the state government's commitment to providing lasting reservation to the Maratha community as activist Manoj Jarange-Patil withdrew his indefinite fast, granting the government an additional two months to expedite its reservation efforts.

"The government is serious about pursuing a legal way to ensure that the Maratha community gets reservation," CM Shinde stated. He also appealed to other activists within the community to suspend their agitations, considering the upcoming Diwali festival.

Shinde: Need for increase human resources for the committee

Acknowledging Jarange-Patil's demands, CM Shinde emphasised the need to increase human resources for the committee responsible for issuing Kunbi caste certificates, affirming that the government would promptly address these concerns. He commended the efforts of the government delegation, particularly retired judges Justice Maroti Gaikwad and Justice Sunil Shukre, along with legal experts like Adv Himanshu Sachdev, for persuading the activists to end their protest.

CM Shinde expressed gratitude to the ministers and MLAs involved in negotiations, highlighting the government's determination to resolve the issue through communication. He also mentioned ongoing work on a curative petition and expressed confidence in the positive outcome of these efforts in the near future.

