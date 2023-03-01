CM Shinde assures Legislative Assembly for solution on Grade XII papers

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCM Shinde assures Legislative Assembly for solution on Grade XII papers

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
CM Shinde promises to evaluate Grade XII papers | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that his government will soon convene a meeting for a solution to ungraded Class XII exam papers.

There were several voices of concern that it will affect the students waiting to go abroad for further studies. They need to submit their results with their applications to foreign universities. 

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised this issue and asked the government to intervene without delay. Speaker Rahul Narvekar, too, intervened and said that the matter is serious and directed the government to look into it at the earliest.

As the education minister was not present in the Assembly, the CM, on his behalf, promised a solution at the earliest. The State Government will not let the students suffer, he assured.

