CM performs e-bhoomi pujan of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday performed the “e-bhoomi-pujan” for the construction of the much awaited memorial dedicated to Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray in Bhayandar.

The state government will provide funds of Rs 38 crore towards the construction of the world class memorial which has been on hold since the past more than six years.

Designed to showcase the momentous era of the life and times of the iconic leader with a blend of modern age technology, the majestic structure will come on a vast 1.80 lakh square feet plot which is tagged with a reservation of social forestation in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (East).

Apart from amphitheaters, museum, e-library, music center, study rooms, multi-purpose halls, conference room, cafeteria, the memorial will house special galleries which will not only display articles and books associated with the life of the Shiv Sena supremo but will also exhibit collection of his select political and social cartoons, rare photographs, editorials and digitized versions of famous speeches in different languages, using multimedia audio technology.

“The memorial would be developed in 2 years in a manner befitting the memory of our deity-Balasaheb who was a true guardian of the common man,” said Sena legislator-Pratap Sarnaik.

Guardian minister Eknath Shinde, MP-Rajan Vichare, Sena MLA Geeta Jain, MBMC Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale, deputy Mayor Hasmukh Gehlot, municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Rathod and House Leader Prashant Dalvi amongst others were present in the e-ceremony.