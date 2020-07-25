CM makes case for zero fatality rate in state

Mumbai: Even though Dharavi, Worli and Malegaon have emerged as success stories to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday insisted that this is not enough as more efforts are needed to bring down the mortality rate to zero in these areas and also across Maharashtra. At his meeting with the doctors representing Covid 19 task force all over the state, Thackeray emphasized the need to treat every patient and put in place additional health infrastructure quickly, especially in the rural and mofussil areas.

He asked the task force members from various districts to remain in constant communication with the state-level task force to make necessary changes in the Covid-19 containment plan.

Currently, the fatality rate in the state is 3.68%. ‘’The government aims to reduce it drastically and bring it to zero,’’ he noted.

Thackeray admitted that initially the administration confronted the shortage of drugs but cited the examples of Dharavi and Worli in this regard. But despite all these constraints, the BMC and all agencies worked to control the spread of the virus in these areas and also other wards.

He said the availability of the drug has been now improved. However, CM insisted the government should prepare guidelines for the use of medicines to treat Covid 19 patients across the state.

Thackeray’s meeting coincided with the progressive coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on Friday surged at 3,57,117 of which 1,99,967 are discharged, 1,43,714 are active while 13132 are deaths. On Friday, new 9,615 positive cases with 278 deaths were reported in the state.