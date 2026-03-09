CM Fadnavis Welcomes Jishnu Dev Varma In Mumbai; To Take Oath As Maharashtra Governor Tomorrow

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Jishnu Dev Varma in Mumbai on Monday, March 9. His arrival in the city comes as Varma will formally take oath as the Governor of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan tomorrow, March 10.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hi swearing comes as the term of Acharya Devvrat ends. Devrat who was the Governor of Gujarat, had sworn in as Maharashtra’s Governor in September 2025. Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra, following a fresh round of gubernatorial appointments announced by President Droupadi Murmu. CM Fadnavis welcomed Varma and his wife Sudha Dev Varma at the Mumbai airport in the afternoon.

A seasoned politician from Northeast India, Dev Varma is widely recognised for his long political career and major role in the politics of Tripura. Belonging to the Tripura royal family, he is considered a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been associated with the party for several decades

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/