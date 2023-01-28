CM Eknath Shinde will inaugrate MCHI PROPERTY 2023 THANE on 03 Feb

Mr. Nimit Mehta (Treasurer, Youth Wing), Mr. Manish Khandelwal(Secretary), Mr. Sandeep Maheshwari (Exhibition Committee Chairman), Mr. Jitendra Mehta (President), Mr. Sachin Mirani (Vice-President), Mr. Jay Vora (President, Youth Wing) |

The trust and confidence which home seekers have in CREDAI MCHI Thane, the premier real estate developers association, will be reflected during PROPERTY 2023 THANE, the property and home finance expo, which will run from 03 February 2023 to 06 February, 20223 at Raymond Ground, Thane west.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Eknathj Shinde will inaugurate the Expo. Other dignitaries will also attend the event and grace the occasion.

"This is the 20th edition of the Expo, and it represents a high level of trust and confidence reposed by home seekers on CREDAI MCHI Thane, the organizers of the expo. During this expo, we showcase real estate options in Thane, a city whose growth story continues on the path of success," said Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

"As a real estate market, Thane is a safe and secure market. For home seekers, it is this aspect which makes Thane an ideal city to call 'home' - through challenged times and beyond, possession of flats has been handed over on schedule, this is the aspect. This underscores the resilient feature of Thane's real estate. PROPERTY 2023 THANE will provide the perfect platform for home seekers to select their 'dream home'," said Manish Khandelwal, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

Mr. Bhavesh Gandhi (Regency Group), Mr. Manish Khandelwal(Secretary), Mr. Sandeep Maheshwari (Exhibition Committee Chairman), Mr. Jitendra Mehta (President), Mr. Sachin Mirani (Vice-President), Mr. Faiyaz Virani (Jt. Treasurer), Mr. Manish Mehta (Committee Member) |

"CREDAI MCHI Thane, is one of the most respected association of Thane's Real Estate Sector. The property and home finance expo represents the high level of confidence that home buyers have in PROPERTY 2023 THANE," said Gaurav Sharma, Hon. Treasurer, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

"Like the 19th edition last year, this year also the Expo has been organized in response to home buyers' requests. The Expo provides an environment which is not just be safe and sound but also provides home seekers with the convenience of making the choice under one roof. The quantum of requests by home buyers follows the simple fact: the advantages that a property expo provides. It is about selecting a home from a wide choice, across different segments and price points, created by a wide variety of leading real estate brands - all under one roof," said Sandeep Maheshwari, Exhibition Committee Chairman, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

Mr. Bhavesh Gandhi (Regency Group), Mr. Nimit Mehta (Treasurer, Youth Wing), Mr. Manish Khandelwal(Secretary), Mr. Sandeep Maheshwari (Exhibition Committee Chairman), Mr. Jitendra Mehta (President), Mr. Sachin Mirani (Vice-President), Mr. Faiyaz Virani (Jt. Treasurer), Mr. Jay Vora (President, Youth Wing) |

CREDAI MCHI Thane, is one of the most respected association of Thane's Real Estate Sector, said Ajay Ashar, Immediate Past President, CREDAI MCHI Thane. "The property and home finance expo represents the high level of confidence that home buyers have in the Expo," he added.

"What we have observed in the past, is that the expo energizes the property market. It not only creates positive sentiment, but ensures that the expo's impact is felt in transactions over the next six months or so. This time around too, we expect the impact to continue for a much longer period, and not be restricted only to the four days of the event," explained Jitendra Mehta.

"I am thankful to my colleagues in CREDAI MCHI Thane as also stakeholders in Thane's real estate, for supporting the expo in its 20th edition. My best wishes to all who attend the expo, and I hope that their dream homes become a reality in the Expo," he concluded.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)