CM Eknath Shinde says Yakub Memon's grave 'cannot be glorified', assures strict action | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday has assured strict action in the matter concerning the "beautification" of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave in the Bada Qabrastan of Mumbai.

While speaking to the reporters, CM Shinde said, "Yakub Memon is an accused in Bombay Blast, cannot be glorified. We won't accept this or let it happen. I have informed BMC & Mumbai Police about it, the Home Ministry will take appropriate action."

Maharashtra | Yakub Memon is an accused in Bombay Blast, cannot be glorified. We won't accept this or let it happen. I have informed BMC & Mumbai Police about it, the Home Ministry will take appropriate action: CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/3ryDzQ7gX1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Memon was the lone convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, who was sent to the gallows.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai (then Bombay) was rocked by a series of bomb blasts which killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons and destroyed property worth approximately Rs 27 crore. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the request of the state government.

A number of accused persons have been convicted in the case including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16, 2017. The attacks were allegedly planned by wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.