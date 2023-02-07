CM Eknath Shinde appeals Thane builders to construct affordable projects | Photo: ANI

Thane: The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday appealed to the builders' community of Thane to construct affordable and big projects in the city.

Shinde while addressing a gathering at the Credai MCHI exhibition, said, “There will be a need for mutual cooperation in this field and the state government will provide all possible support for this business. During the covid period, this sector provided a lot of support to the state government.”

Shinde added, “The state government prepared the Unified Comprehensive Development Control and Promotion Regulations (Unified DCR) when I was the Urban Development Minister. Due to this regulation, the construction business has gained momentum. It has helped to start many projects. Also, the general public should also benefit from this regulation. Along with this, it was decided to give relief from stamp duty and premium to recover this sector from the blow that hit the construction sector during the corona period and the builders and then directly to the consumer got a big benefit.”

