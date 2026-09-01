CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra BJP Workers To Counter Congress And Rahul Gandhi’s 'New Political Methods' With Facts | Video | X / @Devendra_Office

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged BJP workers to prepare for a “new method” of political opposition, while targeting the Congress over Hindutva, women’s reservation and Rahul Gandhi’s programmes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the Maharashtra BJP State Executive Committee meeting in Pune, Fadnavis said the opposition was adopting changing tactics that the party needed to counter with facts.

Referring to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Fadnavis said it stood for “Congress Jitao Programme”. He claimed 80 organisations associated with the Bharat Jodo movement were involved with the group. Fadnavis also accused the opposition of trying to create a negative narrative around Hindu institutions after finding it difficult to directly oppose Hindutva and the Ram temple. He claimed the Kumbh Mela was its “next target”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Targeting Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, Fadnavis called it “not students’ voice but the voice of lies”. He alleged several claims made by Gandhi about women and Indian society were false, and said a young woman who factchecked 40 points raised by Gandhi found 29 to be false.

On self-reliance, Fadnavis projected a major shift in the energy sector by 2030. He said farmers could meet 50% of the country’s petrol-diesel requirement, while EVs could meet the remaining 50%. He also said India’s move towards self-reliance was making some global forces uncomfortable.

Fadnavis said he would not call the Opposition “enemies”, but stressed that BJP workers needed to understand and respond to its new political methods.