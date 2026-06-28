CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Maharashtra Stretch Set To Open By August-End 2026 | Video | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Vadodara-Mumbai section), one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure projects, and said the corridor will significantly enhance connectivity, logistics efficiency and economic growth by linking the national capital with the country's financial capital through a modern high-speed highway.

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Constructed by the Government of India at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, the 1,400-km, eight-lane Greenfield access-controlled expressway will connect five states—Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Once fully operational, the corridor is expected to substantially reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai while strengthening connectivity across some of India's major industrial and commercial hubs.



During his visit, Fadnavis inspected the ongoing works on the Vadodara-Mumbai section of the project and reviewed its progress with senior officials. He directed the executing agencies to maintain high construction standards and ensure timely completion of the remaining works.

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Highlighting the strategic importance of the expressway, the Chief Minister said its direct connectivity with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will significantly improve freight movement from northern India to the country's largest container port. This, he said, will reduce logistics costs, enhance supply chain efficiency and strengthen India's overall logistics network.



The Maharashtra stretch of the Vadodara-Mumbai section spans approximately 157 kilometres and is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 24,000 crore. The project has been divided into seven construction packages, of which five have already been completed and are ready for traffic. The remaining two packages are expected to be completed by August 2026. Fadnavis said the entire Maharashtra stretch is planned to be opened for traffic by August 31, 2026.



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Once operational, the expressway will reduce travel time between Vadodara and Mumbai from around eight hours to nearly four hours, offering commuters a faster, safer and congestion-free travel experience. It is also expected to ease traffic bottlenecks on the Thane, Bhiwandi and Ghodbunder routes, resulting in lower fuel consumption and quicker cargo movement to JNPA.



Fadnavis said the expressway will provide stronger connectivity between the industrial regions of northern and western India and Mumbai's port infrastructure, boosting exports, industrial growth, investments and employment. He described the project as a landmark milestone in India's infrastructure development and a key driver of long-term economic progress.