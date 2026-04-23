Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Honours MBMC For 100% E-Office Rollout In 60 Days; Digital Shift Saves ₹4 Crore | X / Dev_Fadnavis

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been awarded the state-level third prize for its outstanding performance in implementing the e-office system. The honor was bestowed under the Rajiv Gandhi Administrative Efficiency Campaign 2025-26.

On April 21, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the corporation with a memento, a certificate, and a cash prize of ₹4 lakh. The award was received by Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma and IT Department System Manager Raj Gharat.

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MBMC became the first municipal corporation in the state to achieve 100% e-office implementation within just 60 days.

To date, over 1.49 lakh entries and more than 8,800 files have been processed digitally.

Approximately 90% of entries are resolved within three days, while the maximum processing time for other files is just seven days.

The use of digital signatures, ID authentication, and real-time monitoring has significantly enhanced administrative transparency.

The administration claims that the transition to a paperless system has resulted in savings of approximately ₹4 crore.