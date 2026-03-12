CM Devendra Fadnavis Arrives At Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan Despite Bomb Threat To Attend Ongoing Maharashtra Budget Session - WATCH |

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday arrived at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan amid a bomb threat email sent at key locations, including the Vidhan Bhavan. His arrival came as the Maharashtra Budget session is currently underway.

In the threat mail, it warned CM Fadnavis to move a motion supporting a Khalistan referendum and condemn the Government led by PM Modi, threatening a missile attack if the demands were not met. Apart from Vidhan Bhavan, similar threats were reportedly sent to banks, courts and the metro system across Mumbai.

Following the alert, teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and police personnel rushed to the Vidhan Bhavan complex and began thorough inspections of the premises. Security has also been heightened at several other prominent locations mentioned in the email. Police said similar threatening emails were also received at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Bombay High Court.

Ram Shinde, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said the threatening email was received early morning at around 6:57 am. "Early this morning, at 6:57 a.m., a message was received on the email of the Mumbai Police warning about an attack and bomb blast at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. The email also mentioned four other important locations in Mumbai," he said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the threat mail also came a day after a man tried to self-immolate near the Vidhan Bhavan. On Wednesday, a 38-year-old man identified as Dadaso Baban Kalsait, a resident of Takli village in Madha taluka of Solapur district, attempted to set himself on fire near Usha Mehta Chowk.

