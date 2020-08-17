CM announces Shiv Aarogya scheme

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the implementation of Shiv Aarogya scheme which envisages telemedicine healthcare through telecommunication/satellite technology for people residing in remote areas in the state. In Shiv Sena Vachannama (manifesto) for the assembly elections held in 2014 in the state, Thackeray had promised telemedicine through Shiv Aarogya scheme. Although Shiv Sena, after going solo, later joined the BJP led government in December 2014, could not fulfil its poll promise.

Thackeray, who announced in his Independence Day speech to further strengthen the healthcare system especially while combating the coronavirus pandemic, said the government will also take up telemedicine on a priority basis so that the doctors from rural and mofussil can seek a second opinion from medical experts and leading doctors from Mumbai and other cities. Thackeray said thereby he will fulfil the promise which he gave in the poll manifesto in 2014.

In a virtual meeting with leading doctors, Thackeray recalled that he had launched a pilot of the Shiv Aarogya that connected specialist doctors in Mumbai to Shiv Sena shakhas in tribal-dominated Dahanu and Chandrapur. He said the state government proposes to launch the Shiv Aarogya statewide.

Under the Shiv Aarogya scheme, the government is expected to interlink all district hospitals and medical colleges for telemedicine. Under this scheme, experts in Mumbai can watch live the ECG and blood pressure taken in remote areas.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said the citizens will have to co-exist with the Covid-19 and wearing masks, possession of sanitizer, hand washing and social distancing will be mandatory. This will be a new normal for all to avoid virus infection. He further added that the government will provide treatment for patients who are cured of the Covid-19 pandemic but need some consultations.

Lockdown to be lifted in stepwise manner: Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray has said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner. "Those who hurriedly lifted the lockdown had to impose it again. I dont want a second wave of coronavirus in the state," CM said.