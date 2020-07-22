Clear eye of justice? Maharashtra govt to pay all Bombay HC judges Rs 50,000 each as 'spectacle allowance'

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to pay Rs 50,000 per year to every judge of the Bombay High Court for buying spectacles.
A government resolution, which was passed on 10 July, states that the reimbursement will also cover the cost and maintenance of spectacles for the spouses of the judges and the family members dependent on them. The amount will include recurring expenses too.
Meanwhile, Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra government to consider the representation made by a few lawyers seeking permission to travel in city's local trains and to categorise their services under the essential category.
The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to state its position on a petition seeking compensation for families of frontline workers who died after contracting COVID-19 infection on duty.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition filed by social worker Ketan Tirodkar. The petitioner had sought direction to the state government to declare frontline workers, including doctors, police personnel and others, who died after contracting the deadly infection on duty, as martyrs and to give their families compensation.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)