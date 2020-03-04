Squatting in School: How a man turned a BMC school into his own pad

However, there has been no reply so far. An FIR needs to be filed, as this is a serious security concern," Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of ‘D’ ward told The Free press Journal.

Even when an administrative officer (schools) confronted Patra, he replied that the Election Commission had appointed him and he would leave the premises only when the EC asked him to do so.

Gaikwad said, "To file an FIR or to take any action against Patra, we need the Election Commission to verify or deny his claims first."

When contacted Dilip Shinde, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission told The Free Press Journal, "Yes, we do store election-related materials or documents in BMC school classrooms even after elections, as we do not have space to store these elsewhere.

As regards the Mumbai Central school, I will need to verify these claims and get details from the Tehsildar or the election officer of the constituency where the incident was reported."

The Free Press Journal had reported on February 19 that even years after its classrooms were used by the Election Commission or the State Election Commission, the BMC had failed to get the premises back.

While some of the classrooms have been occupied since 2009, others were taken over before the 2014 and 2019 elections.‘‘Even more shocking is how Patra managed to secure Aadhaar card and PAN card on the basis of this address. Was he not asked to furnish more proof? This is something that is bothering most of us," said another senior civic official.