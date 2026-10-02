CJP Protest: Protesters Gather At Shivaji Park, Demand CEC's Resignation | File Pic

Mumbai: The CJP’s protest at Shivaji Park is expected to start soon. People have started gathering at the venue.

Protesters demand CEC resignation

The FPJ spoke to a few protesters. Manasi, a resident of Andhra Pradesh who travelled to Mumbai especially to participate in the protest, said, “We are demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. If the government wants to keep us in jail, then keep us in jail for a long time. The system needs to be changed. This is the time to change the system.”

Malaika, a law student from Andheri, said, “Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should take accountability and resign over the allegations of vote-related corruption and controversy. Votes have been stolen. The system needs to be changed. This government should be changed. I also participated in the previous rally.”

Social activists join protest

Several social activists have also joined the CJP protest.

Advocate Moin Pathan from Pune said, “Pune Ploggers is an organisation that works against plastic pollution. We are spreading the same message: clean the corrupt system. I also visited Delhi for CJP’s first protest.”

Organisers expected at venue

The protest is expected to begin soon. Around noon, Ashutosh Ranka visited the protest site. CJP founder Abhijit Dipake is also expected to arrive at the venue shortly.

Also Watch:

As more people continue to gather at Shivaji Park, security arrangements have been strengthened.

Residents object to protest

Meanwhile, some Dadar residents have raised objections to the protest, claiming that Shivaji Park is a silence zone. Mumbai Police have said that permission has not been granted for the CJP protest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/