CJP Protest In Mumbai: Young Protesters Use Memes, Music And Satire To Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | AI

Mumbai: Satirical placards, improvised accessories and musical chants turned Shivaji Park into a colourful protest venue on Friday, as the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation drew a sizeable gathering of young people and citizens across age groups.

Memes Meet Political Messaging

The protesters blended humour with political messaging, borrowing popular film dialogues and internet-style slogans to question the functioning of the Election Commission. “Gyanu, It’s Done Bro”, “Gyanesh BRO, JUST RESIGN” and “Gaddaar Gyaanu Must Go” were among the messages displayed on placards, while others questioned the poll panel’s commitment to democracy.

The turnout began building several hours before the demonstration’s scheduled 4 pm start, with groups converging on the park from different entry points. Mumbai police erected barricades around the venue and restricted vehicular movement near Sena Bhavan, with security personnel deployed in strength towards Dadar station. The arrangements came despite objections from some local residents to holding the protest at Shivaji Park.

Chocolate Wrappers Become Jewellery

The creative expressions of dissent became a talking point at the gathering. Manish Mandal, a student from Sion, arrived wearing jewellery made from Melody chocolate wrappers and carried a banner bearing the phrase “Fraud detergent powder” in Devanagari script. Student activists, including members associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), were among those who joined the demonstration.

Participants from Pune affiliated with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) brought musical instruments and used rhythm to lead slogans such as “Chale Jao”, “Vapas Do” and “Band Karo”. Elsewhere, protesters raised “Gandhi, Gandhi, Gandhi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Istifa Do”, repeatedly calling for Kumar to step down.

Participants Arrive From Several States

The gathering brought together people from different religious and social backgrounds, including Muslims, Christians and members of Scheduled Castes. Participants had also travelled from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Pune to join the agitation.

The demonstration was not confined to students and young activists. Retired citizens also turned up, saying their concerns extended beyond the immediate political dispute to the future of the next generation. a retired bank manager, told the media that they had joined the protest out of concern for their grandchildren.

“We have taken to the streets for the future of our grandchildren. We were even planning to travel to Delhi to participate in the agitation there,” the family said. He also said Kumar must resign in the interest of the country’s future and warned that the agitation could intensify if the demand remained unmet.

The choice of Gandhi Jayanti for the demonstration lent the gathering a symbolic dimension. Quotations on non-violence and simplicity featured on the protest stage, alongside tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The organisers and participants used the occasion to link their demand for accountability from the poll panel with broader concerns about democratic institutions.

The Mumbai demonstration was part of the CJP’s campaign seeking Kumar’s resignation amid controversy over the Election Commission. Through a combination of slogans, satire and public mobilisation, protesters sought to keep the demand in the spotlight, with participants indicating that they intended to continue their agitation.

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