Civic body goes behind the lens

A BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) engineer has donned the role of a director, actor and scriptwriter to create an informative short film on the working of civic war rooms and showcasing the civic body's fight against COVID-19.

Sanjay Mahale, a deputy chief engineer in BMC's building proposal department, says the 3.40 minutes short film intends to reach out to the general public and make them aware of the facilities they can avail and what the civic body is doing amidst the pandemic in the city.

According to Mahale, the idea to create this informative short film was the brainchild of BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. However, this is a first of its kind experience for Mahale, an engineer by educational qualification and training, but a writer at heart. "Many of the senior officials were aware that I write stories and articles. So, when it was decided that a short film is to be made, I was approached for the task. The officials were very clear that if someone from the department makes the short film, it will be more effective than outsourcing it," Mahale told the Free Press Journal.

He added, "I am thankful to Joint Municipal Commissioner Milin Sawant and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Chore for entrusting the task of directing the short film and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and Mayor Kishoritai Pednekar for their guidance and support."

The short film has been released in three languages: Hindi, Marathi and English. The film focuses on creating awareness among the public about BMC's efforts and initiatives taken to contain the virus.