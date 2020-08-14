Mumbai Rains: City to receive moderate showers

Light to moderate showers were reported over the past 24 hours in Mumbai and its suburbs, barring certain intense spells at isolated places. Santacruz and Colaba weather observatory, representative of the suburbs as well as south Mumbai, respectively, have received intermittent moderate rainfall between 8:30 am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This intermittent moderate rain spell has led to Mumbai's lake levels to rise to 60 per cent on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded 42 mm and Colaba 18 mm of rain. During the last 24 hours, Dahanu recorded 90 mm and Mahabaleshwar recorded 135 mm rain.

"Mumbai received just moderate Rains during the day on Thursday. The rain picked up in the evening. Satellite and radar images indicate that rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan, including Mumbai and Thane. Ghat areas are to be watched for. Mumbai and Thane will receive slow and steady rains with intermittent heavy showers in isolated areas," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Meanwhile, experts on the website of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency stated, "Monsoon has become active over Gujarat and Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai and suburbs. Moderate to strong westerly and southwesterly winds are feeding moisture from the Arabian Sea. There are good chances of moderate to heavy rains to continue over Mumbai and suburbs as well as many parts of Konkan and Goa until August 15. Ghat areas will also receive decent rainfall."

Skymet further predicted, " There are chances of water logging in low lying areas. There will be short breaks in between the rain activities, which will allow the water to flow away. Therefore, the chances of severe waterlogging and flash floods are less. Weather will remain pleasant during the next 4 to 5 days for Mumbai and suburbs. Rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs will start decreasing after August 15, isolated pockets may get intense short spells of rain and thunderstorms."