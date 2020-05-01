City teen raises funds to donate quality PPEs to healthcare workers and cops

Within four days of launching his online campaign, Ryan was able to collect Rs 2 lakh. This amount was used to purchase face shields, which were distributed to the staff of Cooper hospital, Andheri and Oshiwara police stations and to the civic workers of the K west ward on Thursday.

"I saw that neither police nor health workers had adequate protective gear, despite the fact that they are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19," said Ryan.

"Wanting to do my part, I started an online campaign. Having raised money through crowdfunding drives earlier, I did it again, for a noble cause this time," he added.

In the past, Ryan, who aspires to become a robotics engineer, had generated money through crowdfunding for one of his science projects.

However, he wants to raise more money so that he can provide safety gear to frontline workers deployed in other parts of the city.

"We are continuing our campaign and aim to procure more gear and cover more areas, as our funds increase," said Punit Punamiya, Ryan's father.