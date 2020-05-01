City teen raises funds to donate quality PPEs to healthcare workers and cops

Keen to do his bit for frontline warriors in the war on coronavirus, a 15-year-old student from Oshiwara is the latest to have put his digital skills to good use, starting a crowdfunding drive to procure PPE (personal protection equipment) kits for them.
Ryan Punamiya, a Class X student of Oberoi International School, was taken aback to learn that police officers on patrol and healthcare providers in his area have been given poor quality masks and protective gear.
An appalled Ryan decided he would procure standardised PPE kits for them, except for a small problem - he did not have sufficient funds. However, the youngster was unfazed by this glitch, knowing fully well there were online resources he could tap into because it takes a village, albeit digital, to fund a social cause like this.
Within four days of launching his online campaign, Ryan was able to collect Rs 2 lakh. This amount was used to purchase face shields, which were distributed to the staff of Cooper hospital, Andheri and Oshiwara police stations and to the civic workers of the K west ward on Thursday.
"I saw that neither police nor health workers had adequate protective gear, despite the fact that they are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19," said Ryan.
"Wanting to do my part, I started an online campaign. Having raised money through crowdfunding drives earlier, I did it again, for a noble cause this time," he added.
In the past, Ryan, who aspires to become a robotics engineer, had generated money through crowdfunding for one of his science projects.
However, he wants to raise more money so that he can provide safety gear to frontline workers deployed in other parts of the city.
"We are continuing our campaign and aim to procure more gear and cover more areas, as our funds increase," said Punit Punamiya, Ryan's father.
While Ryan is involved with the online campaign, Punit handles the task of procuring and supplying the essentials.
Punit reaches out to civic officials and police stations, assessing their demands. He then sends two of his staffers with the kits to where they are needed.
"We have supplied kits to essential service providers at Cooper Hospital and Andheri in the first phase. Now, we plan to supply these to vegetable sellers and others in the second phase" stated Punit.
