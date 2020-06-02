City schools question Maharashtra government's decision on making Marathi compulsory

School authorities and teachers have mixed responses to the decision of the state to make Marathi language a mandatory subject in all schools in the upcoming academic year. While schools have welcomed the decision, teachers claim that the subject should not be enforced. Instead, the state should keep it optional, because there are many students from other states who are studying in Mumbai.

Teachers of state-run schools revealed they cater to students from diverse backgrounds and many have migrated to Mumbai from neighbouring states. Vidushi Jain, a teacher of an Andheri school, said, "In a classroom of 50 students, there are at least 10 to 15 who do not speak or even understand Marathi, because it is not their mother tongue. It is going to be difficult for them to cope up with a language that they are not aware of."

There is a lot of diversity in city schools due to the wave of migration, said the principal of a Malad school. The principal said, "Many students have shifted to Mumbai because their parents have migrated to the city for job opportunities. We welcome the decision of the state to encourage the culture of Marathi. However, why should we force students to learn a language that they do not know?"

Students face difficulties later on because higher education is entirely in English, claimed Prashant Naik, a private board school teacher. Naik said, "Students find it tough to cope with their studies once they complete Standard 10 and enter junior college or a university. All subjects and competitive tests are in English. Regional languages can be optional and students who are keen can opt for it."

On Monday, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad released a circular stating Marathi will be a mandatory subject in all schools of Maharashtra from this academic year. Gaikwad stated, "This will be implemented in all schools of Maharashtra class-wise each year, starting from Standards 1 and 6 in this year. Further on, it will be followed in the next standard every consecutive year."