Mumbai Rains: City crosses monthly average rain quota; IMD upgrades its rain alert from orange to red for next 48 hours

With a total of 849-mm rain in the month of July till date, the maximum city has surpassed its monthly rain average of 840.7 mm in the first half of July itself. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its rain alert from orange for Wednesday. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts have predicted that on and off rain and thunderstorms will continue over Mumbai and suburbs with few occasional intense spells over the week.

The Santacruz Weather Observatory recorded 97 mm of rain during the last 24 hours and Colaba observatory recorded 121.6 mm rain. Heavy to very showers were reported over many other parts of Mumbai leading to water-logging and traffic jams across the financial capital. Bandra (W) and Andheri (E) received maximum rainfall in the city with 101 mm and 100 mm respectively.

More importantly, just a day after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), that issued the orange alert for Mumbai, on Wednesday changed it to a red alert warning for the city and its adjoining areas for the next 48 hours. They have also urged citizens to protect themselves from imminent rough weather conditions owing to the monsoon fury for Mumbai and Konkan region.

IMD officials attributed this to the low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan in the lower tropospheric levels and an east-west shear zone. KS Hosalikar, director general, western region, IMD said rain activity is likely to get enhanced further on Thursday. There are active monsoon conditions under the influence of strong lower level westerly wind convergence coupled with an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea.

IMD officials said that heavy rain is likely to occur till Friday over north Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts.

The maximum and minimum temperature of the city hovered around 28 and 24 degree Celsius at Colaba and Santacruz observatories respectively. Meanwhile, the relative humidity level was 95 and 93 per cent at both observatories respectively.