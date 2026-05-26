Citizen's Voice: Mumbai Residents Raise Concerns Over Civic Issues, Road Safety, Transparency And Employment Opportunities

Illegal parking along Kurla's roads prompts calls for stricter enforcement as concerns grow over commuter and pedestrian safety | AI Generated Representational Image

Corporator seeks action against illegal parking in Kurla

BJP corporator and Chairman of the Public Health Committee, Harish Bhandirge, has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps to curb illegal vehicle parking on Hutatma Gurunath Ward Road in Kurla.

In a letter addressed to the Assistant Commissioner of the M-East Ward, Bhandirge said unauthorised parking has increased after drainage repair work in the area was completed.

He noted that the problem is causing inconvenience to schoolchildren, pedestrians, senior citizens and motorists. He also requested civic authorities to reinstall roadside plant containers previously removed during the repair work. - Advocate Alexander Dsouza, Kurla

A delicate symphony: ‘Mostly Beethoven’ triumphs at the NCPA

‘Mostly Beethoven’, a classical musical play performed by violinists Nathan Mierdl and Emma Gibout, violist Violaine Despeyroux, cellist Gauthier Herrmann, and clarinetist Joë Christophe, was staged at the NCPA Experimental Theatre on 20 and 24 May.

A delicate symphony celebrating the triumph of the classical maestro, the performance vibrated through the hall with absolute glory, leaving the audience thoroughly enchanted by the ensemble’s brilliant, resonant tribute to the musical icon. - Leisa Maree Rodrigues, Nariman Point

Riders flout law, risking lives to avoid fines

Motorists continue to endanger lives by carrying three passengers on two-wheelers, a practice known locally as triple riding. To evade police fines, these drivers frequently travel at excessive speeds or tailgate heavy goods vehicles and buses. Authorities warn that this reckless behaviour significantly increases the likelihood of catastrophic accidents. Commuters are urged to prioritise road safety over avoiding penalties, as these dangerous manoeuvres regularly result in preventable fatalities. - Deepak Agrawal, Navi Mumbai

Job fair boosts employment in Borivali

A successful job fair organised by Ward 15 corporator Jignasa Nikunj Shah (BJP) drew over 800 candidates to Borivali (West) on Saturday.

Held at Arcadia Hall, the event hosted numerous reputable companies alongside recruitment agencies spanning retail, IT, insurance, finance, hospitality and airport services.

Offering a diverse range of positions, the four-hour event saw many jobseekers secure immediate employment, receiving on-the-spot offer letters before the fair concluded at 2:00 pm. - Jay Rajkumar Bathija, Borivali

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Transparency concerns raised at Borivali Ro-Ro jetty

Local residents and commuters have raised concerns over the lack of public accountability at the Borivali Ro-Ro jetty. A formal complaint lodged with the Chief Executive Officer highlights that the site operator has failed to display mandatory contract details.

Activists said that omitting information such as the contractor’s name, tenure and scope of work breaches standard transparency norms. Authorities have been urged to direct the operator to install the requisite information boards immediately. - Rossi D'Souza, Borivali

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