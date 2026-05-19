Citizens' Voice: Mumbai Residents Raise Civic Concerns Over Road Repairs, Illegal Parking, Flood Risks And Footpath Encroachments

Repair work begins on the damaged Amboli Gaothan lane after months of resident complaints and sustained civic follow-up | File Photo

Citizens' Voice Report Spurs Road Repairs in Amboli

Residents of Amboli Gaothan in Andheri have finally seen repair work begin on a damaged lane opposite Divine Child Nursery after pursuing the issue for nearly four months. Local resident Penny Miranda said repeated appeals were made to the newly elected Ward 65 corporator, but no action was initially taken.

Following media reporting and sustained follow-up by residents, civic repair work has now commenced. Residents expressed relief and thanked FPJ for highlighting the issue and helping draw attention to their long-pending civic grievance. - Penny Miranda, Amboli

Illegal Parking Under Ghatkopar Bridge Causes Obstruction

Residents have raised concerns over illegal parking beneath the newly opened bridge at Ghatkopar East. According to local complainant Deepak Agarwal, several private and public vehicles are being parked along the service road below the bridge, obstructing pedestrian movement and vehicular access.

The encroachment has reportedly affected commuters travelling towards Kamraj Nagar and the Police Line area. Citizens have urged the authorities to take immediate action to clear the stretch and regulate parking in the area. - Deepak Agrawal, Ghatkopar

Elrow Makes Spectacular Mumbai Debut with Electrifying

‘Elrow’, the international electronic dance music festival originating in Spain, was hosted in Mumbai, India, for the first time at the Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, on May 17. The event featured a line-up of globally celebrated artists, including Grossomodo, AVÖ, Shimza, Wade, Tini Gessler, Samm, AlmostHuman and others. The festival offered a day filled with sparkle, confetti, caricatures on stilts and balloons that awakened the child in every adult. It was a truly free-spirited, electrifying and mesmerising experience. - Leisa Maree Rodrigues, Worli

Delay in Dahisar River Desilting Raises Flood Fears

With less than a month remaining before the onset of the monsoon, concerns have been raised over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s delay in commencing desilting work on the Dahisar River. The annual cleaning process usually begins in the first week of May, but work has reportedly not started this year.

Residents and activists have urged the civic body to begin desilting immediately, warning that the delay could lead to flooding and the spread of diseases caused by contaminated and stagnant water during the rainy season. - Jay Rajkumar Bathija, Dahisar

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Pedestrians Forced Onto Road as Taxis Reoccupy Footpath in Kurla

Residents of Premier Road in Kurla have alleged that unauthorised taxi parking and encroachments have made the footpath unusable, forcing pedestrians to walk on the busy road.

Repeated complaints to BMC L Ward officials and local corporator Harish Bhandirge have failed to resolve the issue. Residents warned that children, senior citizens and churchgoers are at risk of accidents due to vehicles blocking footpaths and road access. - Advocate Alexander Dsouza, Kurla

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