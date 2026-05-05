Citizen's Voice: Community Action & Culture Shine Across Mumbai Localities | ChatGPT

Marol: Residents and activists have raised concerns over severe dust pollution caused by ongoing road concretisation work at Church Road in Marol’s K East Ward. In a complaint to civic and pollution authorities, the Watchdog Foundation alleged that contractors have failed to implement mandatory dust control measures such as water spraying. The group warned that the unchecked dust poses serious health risks, particularly to children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions, urging immediate inspection and action.

Alarm Over Dust Pollution at Marol Roadworks | Godfrey Pimenta

Borivali: Despite an ongoing drive to keep the Borivali skywalk free of hawkers, two individuals were found selling goods on the structure along S.V. Road outside Borivali station (West) on Thursday. A local resident highlighted the incident, urging authorities to take strict action against such violations. He also appealed to the public not to support illegal vendors, stressing that collective responsibility is essential to maintain order and ensure compliance with civic regulations.

Hawkers Breach Borivali Skywalk Despite Crackdown | Jay Rajkumar Bathija

Andheri: Volunteers from the Robin Hood Army’s Andheri East chapter have launched a “Beat the Heat” campaign to support Mumbai’s outdoor workers amid rising temperatures. Over the past two weeks, they have distributed chilled drinks across areas like Juhu and Vile Parle East, serving more than 2,000 people. The zero-funds organisation, known for redistributing surplus food, continues to expand its community outreach through seasonal drives and its education-focused Robin Hood Academy.

Robin Hood Army’s ‘Beat the Heat’ Drive Serves 2,000 Mumbai Workers Amid Summer Surge | Leisa Maree Rodrigues

Bandra: The East Indian Food Festival & Awards 2026, organised by Mobai Gaothan Panchayat, was held at St. Andrew’s Quadrangle, Bandra, on 2 May, celebrating heritage, cuisine and talent. Around 5,000 visitors attended the event, which featured live cooking of traditional dishes, Koli seafood stalls, cultural performances, and a lugra showcase. The festival also hosted competitions, spot prizes, and, for the first time, honoured contributors to East Indian cuisine and culture.

East Indian Food Festival Draws Crowds in Bandra | Alphi D'Souza

​Byculla: The Educational & Welfare Foundation has petitioned Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, regarding the unresolved adoption of P T Mane Udyan. Despite managing the site since 2005 and providing free dialysis and healthcare to the underprivileged, the trust lacks a formal agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The group requested an official PPP adoption agreement and an exemption from assessment charges to sustain their vital charitable services for Mumbai’s economically weaker citizens.

Mumbai Trust Appeals for Intervention Over Decade-Long Garden Dispute | Aziz Ahmed Makki

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