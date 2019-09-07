Citizens can enjoy gardens now 24x7 in Mumbai

Mumbai: There is some good news for citizens as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Pravin Singh Pardeshi has taken the decision to keep parks open for 24 hours, allowing citizens to take maximum benefit of the little open space available.

All the maintenance work will be undertaken while the parks are kept open.

This new rule will be implemented from Monday.

Recently, BMC's garden department had invited citizens to give their suggestions and objections for making the new garden policy.

Surprisingly, a large number of citizens gave many suggestions and almost all requested the BMC to keep the gardens open, all day and night for public. The civic authorities have earmarked 24 parks from the 24 wards that will be kept open. There are totally only 750 parks in the city.

Necessary reforms will be made for security measures required before opening the gardens for 24 hours. Boards and banners with the revised time plan will also be placed outside the gardens, alerting the citizens.

24-hour access parks:

Name Location

Cooperage Bandstand Garden Mantralaya

Bhagwandas Todi Garden Marine Lines

Tata Garden Bhulabhai Desai Rd

Abdullah Brilio Garden Chinchlokli

Bindu Madhav Thackeray Garden Lalbaug

Maheshwari Udyan King's Circle

Adya Shankaracharya Garden Worli

Aaji Aajoba Udyan Shivaji Park

Dr Ambedkar Udyan Bandra East

Rao Saheb Patwardhan Udyan Bandra West

Sai Leela Manoranjan Udyan Kamlakarpant Andheri East

Walwawlkar Recreation Ground Andheri West

Vedprakash Chadda Garden Goregaon West

Vedprakash Chadda Garden Malad West

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Udyan Kandivali West

Ganjawala Garden Borivali West

Jari Mari Garden CS Road Dahisar East

Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan Chunabhatti

Bindu Madhav Thakare Manoranjan Maidan Mankhurd

D.K. Sandu Udyan Chembur

Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Udyan Ghatkopar (E)

Shahid Jaywant Patil Recreation ground Bhandup

Lala Tulasiram Udyan Mulund