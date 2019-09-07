Citizens can enjoy gardens now 24x7 in Mumbai

Mumbai: There is some good news for citizens as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Pravin Singh Pardeshi has taken the decision to keep parks open for 24 hours, allowing citizens to take maximum benefit of the little open space available.
All the maintenance work will be undertaken while the parks are kept open.
This new rule will be implemented from Monday.
Recently, BMC's garden department had invited citizens to give their suggestions and objections for making the new garden policy.
Surprisingly, a large number of citizens gave many suggestions and almost all requested the BMC to keep the gardens open, all day and night for public. The civic authorities have earmarked 24 parks from the 24 wards that will be kept open. There are totally only 750 parks in the city.
Necessary reforms will be made for security measures required before opening the gardens for 24 hours. Boards and banners with the revised time plan will also be placed outside the gardens, alerting the citizens.
24-hour access parks:
Name Location
Cooperage Bandstand Garden Mantralaya
Bhagwandas Todi Garden Marine Lines
Tata Garden Bhulabhai Desai Rd
Abdullah Brilio Garden Chinchlokli
Bindu Madhav Thackeray Garden Lalbaug
Maheshwari Udyan King's Circle
Adya Shankaracharya Garden Worli
Aaji Aajoba Udyan Shivaji Park
Dr Ambedkar Udyan Bandra East
Rao Saheb Patwardhan Udyan Bandra West
Sai Leela Manoranjan Udyan Kamlakarpant Andheri East
Walwawlkar Recreation Ground Andheri West
Vedprakash Chadda Garden Goregaon West
Vedprakash Chadda Garden Malad West
Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Udyan Kandivali West
Ganjawala Garden Borivali West
Jari Mari Garden CS Road Dahisar East
Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan Chunabhatti
Bindu Madhav Thakare Manoranjan Maidan Mankhurd
D.K. Sandu Udyan Chembur
Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Udyan Ghatkopar (E)
Shahid Jaywant Patil Recreation ground Bhandup
Lala Tulasiram Udyan Mulund
