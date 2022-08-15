Citizen rights: Roles and responsibilities of Central and state agencies in Mumbai |

In addition to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), there are various agencies involved in the planning, execution & upgradation of the infrastructure needs of Mumbai. These agencies play varied roles with different responsibilities contributing to the overall development of the city.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) The MMRDA was established in accordance with the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Act, 1974, on January 26, 1975. The MMRDA looks after the planning and promotion of new growth centres in the form of business development districts, and the implementation of key infrastructure projects in the city of Mumbai and its satellite cities.

MMRDA also helps in directing investments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This includes Mumbai Metro projects and the Mumbai Monorail project. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) The MMRCL is the sole executing agency for the city’s first underground Metro corridor between Colaba and Seepz in the western suburbs.

It is also known as the Metro-3 underground corridor. MMRCL is a joint venture corporation between the state government and central government wherein both hold 50:50 equity. National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) The NHSRCL was incorporated on February 12, 2016, under the Companies Act, 2013, with the objective to finance, construct, maintain and manage the High Speed Rail Corridor in India.

NHSRCL is currently working on the first “high-speed rail" or bullet train project in India connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) The MSRDC is a corporation established and fully owned by the government of Maharashtra through a resolution on July 9, 1996, and was incorporated as a limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, on August 2, 1996.

The MSRDC is mainly involved in the construction of road projects and flyover projects for which it has toll collection rights. The MSRDC constructed India's first sea link between Bandra and Worli. Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) The BEST undertaking is a civic transport and electricity provider public body based in Mumbai. It was originally set up in 1873 as a tramway company called 'Bombay Tramway Company Limited'.

The BEST deals with electricity supply in the island city and also operates BEST buses in the city. Mumbai Port Trust The Mumbai Port Trust, along with the Maharashtra Maritime Board, handles and manages water transport traffic in the city. The port trust handles the cruise and container traffic and also regulates ferry transport in the city.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) The MHADA was established by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976. The role of the authority is to construct affordable houses in the state and in the city for the masses. Apart from houses, the MHADA also constructs shops at affordable rates. The MHADA conducts its annual lottery wherein lakhs of citizens apply for getting allocated affordable homes. It is also the sole authority for the construction of affordable homes for all under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) The Slum Rehabilitation Act, 1995, was passed by the Maharashtra government to protect the rights of slum dwellers and promote the development of slum areas.

The developer is given rights to construct and sell flats in the open market by taking up slum projects for redevelopment and slum dwellers are given homes in the rehabilitation component of the project. Public Works Department (PWD) The PWD is mainly entrusted with the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and government buildings in Maharashtra. The department also acts as the technical advisor to the state government. (The writer is a Vile Parle - based social activist)