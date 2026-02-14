 Citizen Questions ‘Black Spot’ Policy, Urges Preventive Action On Dangerous Roads
A Pen resident has raised concerns over the policy of declaring accident-prone stretches as “black spots” only after multiple fatalities. In an appeal, Chaitanya Patil urged authorities to adopt preventive measures, stressing that roads known to be hazardous should be corrected before tragedies occur.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Citizen Questions ‘Black Spot’ Policy, Urges Preventive Action On Dangerous Roads | Representational Image

Raising serious concerns over the existing policy of declaring accident-prone road stretches as “black spots,” a concerned citizen from Pen has questioned why loss of lives is required before authorities take corrective action.

In a strongly worded appeal, Chaitanya Usha Laxman Patil, a resident of Pen, stated that roads are often known to be hazardous much before they are officially classified as black spots. However, in government records, such roads are declared dangerous only after multiple fatal accidents.

Patil questioned the criteria used by authorities, asking why a specific number of deaths or accidents are needed to acknowledge a road’s risk. “Citizens are not statistics. Every accident is a tragedy that devastates a family,” the appeal noted, emphasizing that accidents should not be treated merely as data points.

The citizen further urged the administration to shift its approach from reactive to preventive, calling for immediate action as soon as a danger is identified. Stressing that governance should prioritize saving lives over counting fatalities, the statement appealed for timely interventions such as road engineering corrections, signage, and safety audits.

The appeal has resonated with road safety advocates in the region, once again bringing focus to the need for proactive measures to prevent accidents on highways and urban roads in Raigad district.

