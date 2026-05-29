CISF Leads Multi-Agency Mock Drill At Navi Mumbai Airport To Test Emergency Readiness

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a multi-agency mock drill at Navi Mumbai Airport on Thursday to test the emergency response capabilities and inter-agency coordination of security forces and operational agencies in responding to an armed attack originating from areas surrounding the airport. Security personnel and other units part of the exercise included state police, airport security personnel, bomb detection and disposal units, K9 squads, intelligence agencies, and medical teams.

The drill's objective is to improve coordination, rapid deployment, and communication among security agencies and operational units during actual security threats.

CISF leads Multi-Agency Mock Exercise Conducted at Navi Mumbai Airport



On 28.05.2026, a Multi Agency Mock Exercise on the scenario of an armed attack from external areas bordering airport premises was conducted at Navi Mumbai Airport.



Personnel from CISF, State Police, NMIAL… pic.twitter.com/LutV3rpac3 — CISF (@CISFHQrs) May 29, 2026

Multiple security forces team up for drill

CISF, state police, NMIAL security (Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), K9 unit, Crisis Intervention Wing (CIW), operational personnel, medical experts, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) all participated in the exercise. Specialized roles were assigned to each participating agency, including locating threats, sanitising the area, controlling the crowd, and helping with evacuation and medical emergency response.

This exercise allowed authorities to effectively simulate the combined actions of all elements of the security apparatus when they might be required to do so during an actual security breach.

Goal: enhance readiness and coordination

The exercise, planned by the DIG/CASO (Deputy Inspector General/Chief Airport Security Officer), ASG (Airport Security Group), Navi Mumbai, aimed to test the security forces' ability to react in real-time in the face of the very real possibility of security threats at the airport.

The exercise enabled officials to identify potential shortcomings in communication protocols, timing of response, and inter-agency cooperation.

Post-drill briefing conducted

After the exercise, a comprehensive review was conducted by all participating units, where their response strategies were assessed, and suggestions for improvement were offered. According to officials, feedback from the participants is to be integrated into future training modules and strategies for emergency preparation.

The main objective behind this drill was to increase readiness, cooperation, and the response capability of all security units and individuals in the airport during an emergency.

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