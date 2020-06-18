CISCE asked to spell its methodology for alternate marking

The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, told the Bombay High Court that it would oppose the holding of ICSE and ISC exams, if the majority of students opt to physically appear for the exams. The government, however, said a final decision would be taken once it is informed of the exact number of students wishing to write the exams.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sambhaji Shinde has accordingly ordered CISCE to spell out the methodology it would be adopting for alternate marking.

The directive comes in response to the decision of the CISCE, allowing students to either sit for the exams or to get their final results based on their performance in internals.

Notably, CISCE had, on Monday, told the bench, led by CJ Datta, that it won't force students to sit and write exams and that it had decided to allow students to opt for a final result based on their internal assessment.

On Wednesday, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, told the judges that the government primarily opposes the decision to hold the exams. "However, we will be taking the final call only after we are informed of the exact number of students, who would be writing the exams," the AG said.

At this, senior counsel Darius Khambata, appearing for CISCE, said the board would bow down to the decision of the state, as and when it takes the final call. "But the state itself has proposed to reopen schools in July. There should be proper safety for children in place. But we would be taking proper care of students, who would be appearing for the exams," he submitted.

During the course of the hearing, the bench noted that CISCE has not specified what methodology it would be adopting for alternate marking of students, who would choose not to sit for the exams.

"We believe that the board must specify its methodology as to how it would be marking those students who would opt for final results based on their internal assessment," the judges said.

"Let the board specify its methodology by June 22 for approval. Once it is approved, we believe, all students and parents would be able to take an informed decision," the bench added, while posting the matter for further hearing till June 22.