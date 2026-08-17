Churchgate Tree Fall: 2 Injured, 4 Vehicles Damaged After Peepal Tree Collapses Near Metro Station | IANS

Mumbai: Two people were injured and four vehicles were damaged after a huge peepal tree fell near B-2 Metro Station, opposite Kelan Bhavan in Churchgate, on Monday afternoon.

Tree fall in Churchgate

The incident was reported at around 12.36 pm, following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ward staff were immediately mobilised to the spot. The two injured persons were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

The injured were identified as Sandeep Gamre, 55, and Shakil Yunus, 62. Gamre was taken to Bombay Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a clavicle fracture (broken collarbone), while Yunus was shifted to GT Hospital. Both remain under treatment.

Read Also Mumbai Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of 2 Accused In Mule Account Cyber Fraud Case

Inspection reveals excavation work

According to a civic official, the tree stood on private premises adjoining the compound wall and plinth of a six-storey under-construction building. During an inspection of the site, officials found excavation work being carried out around the tree.

“The tree was located within private premises, adjacent to the compound wall and the plinth of an under-construction six-storey building. During our inspection, we found excavation work being carried out around the tree. As our teams were engaged in clearing the fallen tree and inspecting the site, a detailed report will now be prepared and submitted to the higher authorities, recommending further action against those responsible,” the official said.

Also Watch:

Traffic affected after incident

The falling tree also damaged a nearby stall and disrupted traffic on one side of the carriageway, causing temporary congestion in the area.

Civic and emergency personnel remained at the site to clear the debris and assess the circumstances surrounding the tree’s collapse.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/